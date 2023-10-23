BAFL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
BIPL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.62%)
FCCL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.83%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
HBL 99.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
HUBC 97.70 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.95%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 101.85 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.22%)
PAEL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.08%)
PIOC 102.20 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.21%)
PPL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (3.78%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 54.35 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.96%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.53%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 5,220 Increased By 60.4 (1.17%)
BR30 18,504 Increased By 307.6 (1.69%)
KSE100 51,273 Increased By 541.5 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,670 Increased By 210.9 (1.21%)
Intra-day update: bulls rule as KSE-100 crosses 51,000 level

BR Web Desk Published 23 Oct, 2023 11:09am

Bulls continued to rule at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 51,000 level during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index was hovering at 51,247.36 level, an increase of 515.50 points or a percentage change of 1.02%.

On Friday, the KSE-100 broke the day higher and remained largely in the positive territory, settling at 50,731.87, up by 366.72 points or 0.73%.

On Monday, Pak Suzuki (PSMC) hit another upper limit, while Honda (HCAR) also traded positive.

The oil and gas sector also saw heavy buying activity as Pakistan considers an increase in gas tariff to deal with its chronic circular debt issue.

At the same time, the positive trend was also attributed to improved economic indicators with the stronger rupee giving a boost to equities.

In 1QFY24, the current account deficit declined by 58% YoY to $947 million, in contrast to a deficit of ~$2 billion recorded during the same period in the previous year.

“This positive change was primarily attributable to a 34% YoY reduction in the trade deficit,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in its latest report.

“As a result of a contained CAD, disbursements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries as well as crackdown measures, the PKR made a remarkable recovery.”

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee was hovering at 278 level in the inter-bank market, a far cry from a record low of 307.1 it hit in the first week of September.

This is an intra-day update

