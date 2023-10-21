Nawaz arrives at Minar-e-Pakistan to address homecoming rally

After spending four years in self-imposed exile, deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to Islamabad earlier today and is currently at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore to address his homecoming rally.

Nawaz traveled to Islamabad from Dubai in a charter plane today. His legal team including former law minister Senator Azam Tarar and other party leaders received him at the airport.

Upon his arrival, the former PM signed legal documents and completed biometric formalities.

“The process to sign and verify legal documents has been completed,” PML-N's Ishaq Dar posted on X.

Nawaz arrived at Lahore Fort via helicopter after completing the necessary legal procedures in Islamabad.

While talking to the media at the Dubai airport, the PML-N supremo said that he was returning to Pakistan after four years, saying that sadly the country is in a much worse situation rather than being in a good position.

"When I was leaving Pakistan and going abroad I had no feeling of happiness but today I am happy.”

“When I remember Pakistan back then, I get hurt, we had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund, electricity was cheap, the rupee was stable, there was employment, roti cost Rs4, a poor family’s child went to school and medicines were also cheap.”

He believed that his party was competent enough to take Pakistan out of the crisis that it is presently in.

“We are competent enough to solve the problems of the country,” Nawaz said.

Minar-e-Pakistan rally

At Minar-e-Pakistan, sufficient seating arrangements have been made. Security within the premises of public meeting will be maintained by the PML-N while law enforcing personnel will remain alert outside Minar-e-Pakistan.

Moreover, the PML-N caravans are moving towards Lahore from across the country. The caravans from other parts of the country like Karachi, interior Sindh, Quetta, KPK, AJK and other far off places have started their journey through different means of transport while caravans from Punjab will move on Saturday morning, party leader Bilal Yasin said.

According to him, the PML-N has mobilised the party workers and Saturday’s rally would break all the previous records of mass participation in any political show.

The PML-N leaders and workers are converging in Lahore from all across Pakistan for the party’s grand power show to welcome supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said.

Ahead of his return to the country, the former PM secured bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases until October 24.

In 2018, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 and seven years in prison in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, respectively.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb took up the case today. The bench has stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the former PM till October 24.

Moreover, an accountability court suspended Nawaz's arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir approved Nawaz’s request for suspension of his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana reference.

The judge said that the arrest warrant would be restored if the accused did not appear before the court on October 24.