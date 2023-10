BENGALURU: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh hit centuries as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Warner made 163 and Marsh, on his 32nd birthday, scored 121 as Australia piled up 367-9.

In reply, Pakistan reached 134-0 but were then bowled out for 305 in the 46th over.

Both teams now have two wins and two defeats each.