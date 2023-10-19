BAFL 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
Spinners strike as India hold Bangladesh to 256-8

AFP Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 06:14pm

PUNE: Spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja engineered a top-order collapse as India restricted Bangladesh to 256-8 in a World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan, whose 51 was his maiden one-day international fifty, and Liton Das (66) were both in fine touch.

The Tigers– who have won three of their last four ODIs against India – were well-placed at 93-0 only to slump to 137-4 after Najmul Hossain Shanto, deputising as Bangladesh captain for the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss on a good batting pitch.

New Zealand’s quiet achiever Santner makes big noise at World Cup

But Mushfiqur Rahim’s 38 and fellow veteran Mahmudullah’s dashing 46 bolstered the total before Shoriful Islam ended the innings with a spectacular six over extra cover off Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja took a miserly 2-38 from his 10 overs and Yadav, who made the initial breakthrough, 1-47.

Tournament hosts India are bidding for a fourth successive win at this World Cup, with Bangladesh having lost two of their three matches after defeating Afghanistan.

After some testing early overs, 22-year-old left-hander Tanzid attacked both Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

He then struck their fellow paceman Shardul Thakur for 16 runs in three balls, with two sixes separated by a stylish on-driven four.

Tanzid, whose highest score in eight previous ODIs was 16, completed a 41-ball fifty before he was lbw to left-arm wrist-spinner Yadav to leave Bangladesh 93-1 in the 15th over.

Liton was still there but he carelessly lofted Jadeja to long-off.

India were a bowler down after Hardik Pandya managed just three balls in the ninth over before limping off with ankle damage.

Virat Kohli, bowling in a one-day international for the first time in six years, completed Pandya’s over.

Bangladesh had a setback even before play started when key all-rounder Shakib was ruled out with a thigh injury suffered during Friday’s eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in Chennai.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 256-8 in 50 overs (Liton Das 66, Tanzid Hasan 51) v India.

