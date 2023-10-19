BAFL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.03%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.71%)
DFML 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
DGKC 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.64%)
FABL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.78%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 97.99 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (3.31%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.59%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.84%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
OGDC 97.35 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.12%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.43%)
PIBTL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3%)
PIOC 101.75 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.85%)
PPL 82.69 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.77%)
PRL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.26%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (7.46%)
SSGC 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 80.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.81%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By 110.8 (2.22%)
BR30 17,964 Increased By 550.6 (3.16%)
KSE100 50,365 Increased By 933.7 (1.89%)
KSE30 17,286 Increased By 375.8 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh without skipper Shakib against India

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2023 02:14pm

PUNE: Bangladesh are without injured skipper Shakib Al Hasan for the daunting task of halting India’s winning run at the World Cup in Pune on Thursday.

Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat against an India side chasing their fourth successive victory in the tournament.

“He’s struggling a bit, but we hope he’d recover very soon,” Shanto said of Shakib, who suffered a left quad injury during their defeat by New Zealand in Chennai last week. “We have some great memories against India, hopefully we’ll continue our form against them.”

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was drafted in to replace Shakib in the squad. Home captain Rohit Sharma said he would have opted to bowl first anyway at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

New Zealand’s quiet achiever Santner makes big noise at World Cup

The hosts have looked clinical in the tournament so far and Rohit attributed their free-flowing performances to a relaxed dressing room.

“This is something we have been working on for a while,” he said. “Keeping everybody in a good space, that’s one of the biggest challenges that you face in a long tournament.”

“The boys are really in good shape, in good mental space as well and enjoying the cricket we are playing.”

Teams:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 bangladesh vs india Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh without skipper Shakib against India

Inter-bank: rupee stages comeback, settles at 278.81 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee climbs against US dollar

IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

Citing losses, low valuations, Pak Suzuki announces to delist from PSX

Russia says sending 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Biden to address nation on Israel, Ukraine as crises mount

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps nearly 124% in 1QFY24

EV giant BYD considering investment in Pakistan, says Dr Ejaz

Xi says China to work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

CPEC projects worth $25bn completed: PM

Read more stories