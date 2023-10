DOHA: Qatar has agreed to supply British firm Shell with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate’s state-owned energy company announced on Wednesday.

Qatar will supply 3.5 million tonnes of gas a year under the deal, QatarEnergy said, following two agreements with Shell for a share of the Gulf state’s huge North Field gas expansion project.