BAFL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
BIPL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.38%)
DGKC 50.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.71%)
FABL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.56%)
FFL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.75%)
HBL 95.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.56%)
HUBC 89.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.7%)
MLCF 35.72 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.32%)
OGDC 94.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.75%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.9%)
PIBTL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.21%)
PIOC 102.61 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.51%)
PPL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.07%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
UNITY 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
BR100 4,981 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.97%)
BR30 17,520 Decreased By -275.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 49,531 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,958 Decreased By -167.7 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa bowl against Dutch in wet and chilly Dharamsala

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2023 03:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHARAMSALA: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against the Netherlands in their Cricket World Cup match at the wet and chilly Himalayan venue of Dharamsala on Tuesday.

The start was delayed by an hour due to rain but it remains a 50 overs a side affair with the game getting underway in temperatures of 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

South Africa have won both their opening games at the tournament against Sri Lanka and Australia while the Dutch have been defeated by Pakistan and New Zealand.

Australia relieved as captain Cummins finds form

The Proteas made one change with fast bowler Gerald Coetzee returning to replace leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi while Logan van Beek has recovered from injury and takes the place of fellow seamer Ryan Klein.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt/wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

South Africa Dharamsala ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa bowl against Dutch in wet and chilly Dharamsala

Kakar seeks Chinese investment in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

FPA, QTA in electricity bills: SC sets aside LHC verdict

Intra-day update: KSE-100 briefly crosses 50,000 level

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

Lotte Chemical shuts plant operations temporarily on ‘lower downstream demand’

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Read more stories