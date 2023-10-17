BAFL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.61%)
BIPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
DGKC 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.34%)
HBL 96.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.96%)
HUBC 89.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.58%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-3.26%)
PAEL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.87%)
PIOC 103.51 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.41%)
PPL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.84%)
PRL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.13%)
SSGC 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
TRG 82.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.07%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.55%)
BR30 17,618 Decreased By -177.8 (-1%)
KSE100 49,679 Decreased By -51.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,022 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies on hopes US will ease sanctions on Venezuela

Reuters Published October 17, 2023 Updated October 17, 2023 01:49pm

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after sliding more than $1 on Monday amid hopes the US would ease sanctions on producer Venezuela and as Washington stepped up efforts to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Brent crude futures were up 29 cents at $89.94 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was up 20 cents at $86.86 a barrel as of 0808 GMT.

Venezuela’s government and opposition are set to resume long-suspended talks on Tuesday which President Nicolas Maduro said would benefit the 2024 election, a move that could lead to Washington easing sanctions, multiple sources said.

Since 2019, the US has sanctioned oil exports from Venezuela, a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), to punish Maduro’s government following elections in 2018 that Washington considered a sham due to human rights violations.

The US government has been seeking ways to increase the flow of oil to world markets to alleviate high prices.

But any real oil output increase by Venezuela will take time due to lack of recent investments.

Both oil benchmarks surged last week on fears the conflict in the Middle East could widen, with global benchmark Brent gaining 7.5% in its highest weekly gain since February.

Oil prices fall below $90 a barrel on report of US-Venezuela deal

US President Joe Biden will make a high-stakes visit to Israel on Wednesday as the country prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas militants that has set off a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.

Biden’s trip, however, is a balancing act. Although showing support for Israel’s war on Hamas, Washington is also trying to rally Arab states to help head off a wider regional war, after Iran pledged “preemptive action” from the “resistance front” of its allies which include the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

“The risks remain, with Iran’s foreign minister warning the possible expansion of the war on other fronts is approaching the inevitable stage,” ANZ Research said in a note on Tuesday.

OPEC Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate crude US president Joe Biden Brent crude oil Saudi oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steadies on hopes US will ease sanctions on Venezuela

FPA, QTA in electricity bills: SC sets aside LHC verdict

Intra-day update: KSE-100 briefly crosses 50,000 level

Caretaker FM to attend urgent meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Saudi Arabia

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

Cipher case: special court adjourns indictment of Imran, Qureshi

Kakar asks CMs to cut rates of essential items

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

Saudi Aramco, PSO, TAPI gas pipeline: Oil, gas issues now come under sharper SIFC focus

Govt plans to dispatch humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Read more stories