BAFL 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
BIPL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.49%)
DFML 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 50.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.94%)
FABL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.7%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
HBL 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
HUBC 90.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
OGDC 98.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PAEL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.08%)
PIBTL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (9.81%)
PIOC 98.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PPL 80.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.66%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 84.53 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (7.61%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,033 Increased By 24.7 (0.49%)
BR30 17,795 Increased By 97.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 49,773 Increased By 279.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,157 Increased By 25.1 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Farrukh Habib parts ways with PTI

  • Condemns May 9 violence
BR Web Desk Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 06:44pm

Former state minister for information Farrukh Habib on Monday announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaj News reported.

Habib, who was one of the pioneer members of PTI’s student organisation, ISF, announced the development during a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) head office in Lahore alongside the party’s top leadership.

Habib, who resurfaced after five months, said political leaders believe in non-violent struggle, claiming that PTI chairman Imran Khan prepared supporters for May 9 events.

Habib like many leaders of the party went missing after the government started cracking down on people who vandalised state buildings and military installations on May 9 when PTI chief Imran Khan was first arrested within the Islamabad High Court premises in a graft case.

At the outset of the media talk, Habib described the May 9 event as a “sad incident”.

He went on to add that the no-confidence vote, which led to the ouster of Imran Khan from the office of prime minister’s office in April 2022, was conducted in a constitutional manner. “The PTI chairman was ousted constitutionally.”

The former PTI leader also called for self-accountability.

“After the no-trust vote, anarchy was adopted instead of political struggle,” Habib said, alleging that the PTI chief provoked his supporters to adopt the path of violence.

Without naming the person, he claimed that PTI workers were incited against institutions. The former minister added that state properties were damaged due to violence.

At the end of his media talk, Habib announced that he had decided to join the IPP and called Tareen a “reformist”.

“If we can work day and night for the PTI, we can also work for the IPP. Ultimately we have to work for Pakistan,” he concluded.

PTI Imran Khan Farrukh Habib IPP

Comments

1000 characters
Sumro Oct 16, 2023 07:16pm
But 230 million Pakistanis cannot be forced to hold any press conferences!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Oct 16, 2023 07:26pm
Whacked into submission
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak Oct 16, 2023 07:30pm
The empire strikes back. Again.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Farrukh Habib parts ways with PTI

Caretaker PM Kakar calls for immediate ceasefire of Israel’s ‘deliberate, disproportionate’ targeting of Gaza civilians

Cipher case: IHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial

PM Kakar arrives in China to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Prax Overseas Holdings looks to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Elahi Cotton Mills Limited shuts operations temporarily amid demand woes

Indus Motor Company announces month-long plant shutdown

Gaza aid in doubt as Israel, Hamas deny border ceasefire

Blinken seeks common front in Israel after Arab tour

Read more stories