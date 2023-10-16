Farrukh Habib parts ways with PTI

Former state minister for information Farrukh Habib on Monday announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaj News reported.

Habib, who was one of the pioneer members of PTI’s student organisation, ISF, announced the development during a press conference at the Jahangir Tareen-led Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) head office in Lahore alongside the party’s top leadership.

Habib, who resurfaced after five months, said political leaders believe in non-violent struggle, claiming that PTI chairman Imran Khan prepared supporters for May 9 events.

Habib like many leaders of the party went missing after the government started cracking down on people who vandalised state buildings and military installations on May 9 when PTI chief Imran Khan was first arrested within the Islamabad High Court premises in a graft case.

At the outset of the media talk, Habib described the May 9 event as a “sad incident”.

He went on to add that the no-confidence vote, which led to the ouster of Imran Khan from the office of prime minister’s office in April 2022, was conducted in a constitutional manner. “The PTI chairman was ousted constitutionally.”

The former PTI leader also called for self-accountability.

“After the no-trust vote, anarchy was adopted instead of political struggle,” Habib said, alleging that the PTI chief provoked his supporters to adopt the path of violence.

Without naming the person, he claimed that PTI workers were incited against institutions. The former minister added that state properties were damaged due to violence.

At the end of his media talk, Habib announced that he had decided to join the IPP and called Tareen a “reformist”.

“If we can work day and night for the PTI, we can also work for the IPP. Ultimately we have to work for Pakistan,” he concluded.