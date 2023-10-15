BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
Rahmanullah gets Afghanistan off to flying start against England

AFP Published October 15, 2023 Updated October 15, 2023 03:17pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Flamboyant opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a 33-ball half-century as Afghanistan enjoyed a blistering start to their World Cup game against champions England on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Rahmanullah clubbed seven fours and two sixes to reach his third ODI fifty before Afghanistan reached 100 without loss off 77 balls.

Rahmanullah was undefeated on 66 at the time with fellow opener Ibrahim Zadran on 24.

Sri Lanka captain Shanaka out of World Cup

England new ball bowler Chris Woakes conceded 31 off his first three overs.

England came into the game after a loss to New Zealand and victory over Bangladesh while Afghanistan suffered heavy defeats by six wickets to Bangladesh and eight wickets to India.

The two countries have only met twice before with England winning convincingly on both occasions – by nine wickets at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and 150 runs in Manchester four years ago.

