BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-15

Excel load ‘restriction’: Wheat supply from Karachi ports stopped

INP Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

KARACHI: The delivery of imported wheat from Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim has been stopped on Saturday to other parts of the country, raising fear of a shortage of the staple food across the country.

According to flour millers, for the last 48 hours, not even a single truck of wheat has been able to depart from the two ports of Karachi due to new restrictions that have come into force in the shape of Excel Load.

Transporters have rejected the Excel Load and refused to load wheat due to the implementation of the law. It is feared that the transporters’ refusal to deliver wheat will create a shortage of the commodity across the country.

On the other hand, ignoring the transporters’ protest, the National Highway Authority and Motorway Police have issued a notification of the implementation of the Excel Load.

According to Flour Association President Chaudhry Amir, wheat is being offloaded from three ships docked at the two ports of Karachi. Two ships have arrived from Russia and one ship has arrived from Romania, he added.

150,000 tons of wheat is to be supplied across the country from the three ships. Before the introduction of Excel Load, one trawler used to carry 6,000 sacks. But with the implementation of the new law, this number has reduced to 3,300 sacks of wheat.

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust wheat supply Chaudhry Amir

Comments

1000 characters

Excel load ‘restriction’: Wheat supply from Karachi ports stopped

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Grid stations, supply lines: EAD inks euro 180m loan pact with AFD

Thakot-Raikot upgrading: China, Pakistan all set to ink MoU

SBP tells Senate panel: DPC set up to protect small bank depositors

‘NAO amendments case’ verdict: Another review plea filed in SC

Taskforce on FBR reforms yet to become fully functional

I&I-IR detects illegal adjustments of Rs70bn input tax

Investment programme: ADB despatches mission on power distribution, clean energy project

Read more stories