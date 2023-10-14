Pakistan look to end World Cup jinx against India

Pakistan, riding high on their record run chase against Sri Lanka, are on the hunt for their first World Cup win over India in Saturday’s blockbuster match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The two arch-rivals only play against each other in international tournaments due to political tension, and their matches are always highly anticipated by fans around the world.

In their eagerness, some fans have even booked beds in city hospital wards to secure accommodation for the match, after hotels ran out of rooms.

Both teams are unbeaten coming into the match, and Pakistan will be counting on their fiery bowling attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, to stop India’s formidable batting lineup.

Security concerns have seen the match brought forward a day from its original date, and authorities are deploying 11,000 police officers to keep order.

Breaking the World Cup Jinx

India boast a 7-0 record over their neighbours in World Cups despite Pakistan having a healthy 73-56 overall advantage since their first one-day international clash back in 1978.

However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said during a press conference on Friday that “records are meant to be broken” and that his team was looking to break free of India’s World Cup stranglehold.

“I don’t focus on the past,” said Babar on Friday. “Let’s focus on the thing to come as we know records are meant to be broken.

“We will try to play well and it all depends on how you play on the day, just like we did in the first two matches,” added the skipper whose side have two wins from two at the World Cup after seeing off the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

The India-Pakistan match is sold out with media reporting that scalpers are asking for eight times the original price for tickets.

India came into the World Cup as the top-ranked ODI team and lived up to the billing of tournament favourites with a six-wicket win over five-time winners Australia.

They are fresh from their eight-wicket thrashing of Afghanistan after skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a record seventh World Cup century on Wednesday.

But Rohit played down the hype around the tournament’s most anticipated fixture.

“For us, it’s crucial that we don’t worry about external factors and just look at things we can control,” Rohit said after his blistering 131 in New Delhi.

“We just need to show up and do well. Things like what the pitch is like, what combo we can play is what we can control. What happens outside, we won’t be worried about it.”