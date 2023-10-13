Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000 as bull dominate

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its positive run, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 49,000 level during trading on Friday.

At 11:45am, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 49,075.06, an increase of 303.35 points or 0.62%.

Bulls have been a dominant feature at the PSX, helping the benchmark index gain on Thursday as well when it settled at 48,771.71 after an increase of 297.17 points or 0.61%.

It was the highest closing level for the KSE-100 in six years. Back on June 9, 2017, the index had finished at 49,527 points.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed during trading on Friday as well, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals and refinery sector in the green.

The increase has come on the back of several factors including an appreciating rupee and positive corporate results.

“The ongoing appreciation of the rupee is a key factor driving equities,” Sana Tawfik, economic analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, corporate results are due, and the market expects good earnings, especially from the banking sector. Going forward, more positive results are expected,” she said.

The analyst said Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) decision to consider delisting is a positive for minority shareholders.

PSMC in a notice on Wednesday said it would review and consider the majority shareholder’s intent to purchase all outstanding shares of the company and delist from the PSX.

