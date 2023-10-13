BAFL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.1%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
DGKC 50.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.16%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.43%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.45%)
HBL 97.75 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.36%)
HUBC 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (11.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
MLCF 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.1%)
OGDC 98.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.65%)
PAEL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.22%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 99.22 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.29%)
PPL 81.30 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (6.19%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 48.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.16%)
SSGC 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.37%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
TRG 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-5.35%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.55%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Oct 13, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000 after over 700-point gain

BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2023 Updated October 13, 2023 04:33pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its positive run, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 49,000 level during trading on Friday.

At 4:25pm, a few minutes before the end of trading, the KSE-100 Index was hovering at 49,493.47, an increase of 721.76 points or 1.48%.

Bulls have been a dominant feature at the PSX, helping the benchmark index gain on Thursday as well when it settled at 48,771.71 after an increase of 297.17 points or 0.61%.

It was the highest closing level for the KSE-100 in six years. Back on June 9, 2017, the index had finished at 49,527 points.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed during trading on Friday as well, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals and refinery sector in the green.

The increase has come on the back of several factors including an appreciating rupee and positive corporate results.

“The ongoing appreciation of the rupee is a key factor driving equities,” Sana Tawfik, economic analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Moreover, corporate results are due, and the market expects good earnings, especially from the banking sector. Going forward, more positive results are expected,” she said.

The analyst said Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) decision to consider delisting is a positive for minority shareholders.

PSMC in a notice on Wednesday said it would review and consider the majority shareholder’s intent to purchase all outstanding shares of the company and delist from the PSX.

This is an intra-day update

