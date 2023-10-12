BAFL 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
Oct 12, 2023
Sports

Australia win toss, bowl against South Africa

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2023 02:05pm

LUCKNOW: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup clash against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday.

Australia made two changes to the team which lost by six wickets to India in their first match with Marcus Stoinis and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis replacing Cameron Green and Alex Carey respectively.

Rohit’s record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opening game where they racked up a World Cup record total of 428.

They have dropped fast bowler Gerald Coetzee in favour of leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

“Not sure how this pitch will play, but seems like there’s a bit of moisture in it,” said Cummins at the toss.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

australia South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

