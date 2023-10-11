BAFL 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
BIPL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.65%)
DGKC 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.7%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (10.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
MLCF 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
OGDC 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.76%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
PIOC 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
PPL 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.71%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.68%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.83%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.69%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.8 (0.82%)
BR30 17,419 Increased By 225.1 (1.31%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Afghanistan opt to bat against India in World Cup

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2023 01:58pm

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against India on Wednesday in their bid to bounce back from their opening loss in the World Cup.

The Afghans are looking to their batsmen at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium which witnessed a World Cup record 754 runs scored in the previous match when South Africa posted 428 and defeated Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan, who boast a world class spin attack including Rashid Khan, come in unchanged from their defeat to Bangladesh when they were bowled out for 156 at Dharamsala.

Ton-up Rizwan, Abdullah shine in Pakistan’s record chase against Sri Lanka

“It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat,” Shahidi said at the toss. “It’s a good chance to showcase our talent.”

Hosts and tournament favourites India, led by Rohit Sharma, began with a six-wicket win over five-time-winners Australia in Chennai and have made one change to their team.

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur makes the team in place of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rohit said his team would have anyways fielded first had he won the toss as “they noticed (evening) dew while training”.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

India Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Afghanistan opt to bat against India in World Cup

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total: state energy firm

SC Practice & Procedure Act: CJP says Parliament, SC can function simultaneously

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

Sri Lanka’s talks with creditors ongoing, unaware of specific deals: IMF

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Massive hike in gas tariffs now seems inevitable

Read more stories