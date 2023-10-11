BAFL 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
BIPL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.65%)
DGKC 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.7%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (10.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
MLCF 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
OGDC 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.76%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
PIOC 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
PPL 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.71%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.68%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.83%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.69%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.8 (0.82%)
BR30 17,419 Increased By 225.1 (1.31%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Reuters Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 03:43pm

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, as fears of disruption to supplies due to conflict in the Middle East receded, at least for the time being.

Brent crude fell 49 cents, or 0.56%, to $87.16 a barrel by 1002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 55 cents, or 0.64%, to $85.42.

Brent and WTI had surged more than $3.50 on Monday on concern the military clashes between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas could escalate into a broader conflict, but settled slightly lower in Tuesday’s session.

“Both WTI and Brent retreated yesterday as concerns of a sudden and unexpected supply disruption have been swept aside for now,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

Oil prices down on easing concerns

But Swiss trading house Mercuria sees oil prices reaching $100 a barrel if the situation in the Middle East escalates further, deputy CEO Magid Shenouda said on Wednesday.

Israel produces very little crude oil and has a refinery capacity of around 297,000 barrels per day, but markets are worried that the conflict could broaden and disrupt wider Middle East supply, worsening an expected deficit for the rest of the year.

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it is working with regional and international partners to prevent the escalation of the situation in Gaza and neighbouring areas, and reaffirmed it supports efforts to stabilise oil markets.

Russia and Saudi Arabia met in Moscow on Wednesday, where the oil market and OPEC+ collaboration were discussed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday it is difficult to overestimate Russia’s coordination with Saudi Arabia and other partners on the oil market.

Elsewhere, investors will be looking ahead to the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting minutes due later on Wednesday for clues on future interest rate policy decisions.

Several Fed officials in recent days have suggested that the U.S. central bank doesn’t need to raise borrowing costs any further.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she still expects the U.S. economy to experience a soft landing, despite “additional concerns” brought about by the situation in Israel.

Oil prices crude oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total: state energy firm

SC Practice & Procedure Act: CJP says Parliament, SC can function simultaneously

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

Sri Lanka’s talks with creditors ongoing, unaware of specific deals: IMF

Massive hike in gas tariffs now seems inevitable

Read more stories