BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.06%)
DGKC 48.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.71%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.02%)
HBL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
HUBC 87.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.82%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.21%)
OGDC 95.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.23%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.35%)
PIOC 97.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.63%)
PPL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,867 Increased By 50.1 (1.04%)
BR30 17,188 Increased By 155.5 (0.91%)
KSE100 48,085 Increased By 363.7 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,638 Increased By 134.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips on investor caution as market eyes Middle East turmoil

Reuters Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 11:59am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased on Tuesday after rallying more than 4% in the previous session, with traders cautious as they watched for potential supply disruptions amid military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Brent crude fell 56 cents, or 0.6%, to $87.59 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 56 cents, or 0.6%, to $85.82 a barrel.

Both benchmarks surged more than $3.50 on Monday as the clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza into the oil-rich region. Hamas launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades on Saturday, while fighting continued into the night on Monday as Israel retaliated with a wave of air strikes on Gaza.

Oil prices surge 4% on worries of escalation in Middle East conflict

“There is still plenty of uncertainty across markets following the attacks in Israel over the weekend,” said ING analysts on Tuesday, adding that oil markets are now pricing in a risk premium.

“If reports of Iran’s involvement turn out to be true, this would provide another boost to prices, as we would expect to see the U.S. enforcing oil sanctions against Iran more strictly. That would further tighten an already tight market,” the ING analysts added.

While Israel produces very little crude oil, markets worried that if the conflict escalates it could hurt Middle East supply and worsen an expected deficit for the rest of the year.

Israel’s port of Ashkelon and its oil terminal have been shut in the wake of the conflict, sources said on Monday.

Iran is complicit even though the United States has no intelligence or evidence that points to Iran’s direct participation in the attacks, a White House spokesperson said on Monday.

“If the U.S. finds evidence directly implicating Iran, then the immediate reduction in Iran’s oil exports becomes a reality,” said Vivek Dhar, an energy analyst at CBA.

“We continue to believe that Brent oil will ultimately stabilise between $90-$100/bbl in Q4 2023,” said Dhar, adding that the Palestine-Israel conflict raises the risk of Brent futures tracking at $100/bbl and above.

In a more positive sign for supply, Venezuela and the U.S. have progressed in talks that could provide sanctions relief to Caracas by allowing at least one additional foreign oil firm to take Venezuelan crude oil under some conditions.

