Israel defence minister orders ‘complete siege’ on Gaza

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Monday ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip as the military pounded the Palestinian territory with air strikes.

“We are putting a complete siege on Gaza… No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed,” Gallant said in a video message, referring to the enclave that is overcrowded with 2.3 million people.

At least 700 people were killed in southern Israel when Hamas group stormed across the border on Saturday, shooting people in the communities and towns near Gaza before Israeli security forces began fighting back.

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

An estimated 250 people were killed by Hamas group at a music festival attended by young Israelis and foreigners near Kibbutz Reim, close to Gaza, according to an organisation that helped to recover the bodies.

“We are fighting animals and are acting accordingly,” Gallant said in Hebrew.

At least 493 people have also been killed in the Gaza Strip after Israeli military launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas group attack.