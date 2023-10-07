US ready to offer Israel support after attacks: Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Saturday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States was ready to offer “all appropriate means of support “ after Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

“I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” Biden said in a statement after he spoke with Netanyahu.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation,” he added.