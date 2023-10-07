BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Sri Lanka bowl first against South Africa in World Cup

AFP Published October 7, 2023 Updated October 7, 2023 02:58pm

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in their World Cup clash against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides arrived in India with injury setbacks.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, are missing leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga while off-break bowler Maheesh Theekshana is still unfit.

South Africa were stripped of fast bowlers Sisanda Malanga and Anrich Nortje.

The Proteas, who have never got beyond the semi-finals of the World Cup, named four fast bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee with Keshav Maharaj taking on the main off-spinning role.

The last time they played in New Delhi in 2022, South Africa were bowled out for 99.

Matheesha Pathirana, described by coach Chris Silverwood as possessing the “X Factor” for the World Cup, starts for Sri Lanka with his distinctive slingy style.

Teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wkt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt),Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

