South Africa hit highest World Cup total of 428

AFP Published October 7, 2023 Updated October 7, 2023 06:07pm

NEW DELHI: South Africa posted the highest World Cup total on Saturday when they scored 428-5 against Sri Lanka on a record-setting day in New Delhi.

The Proteas bettered the previous World Cup best of 417 made by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

Aiden Markram (106) also made history by smashing the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

South Africa Sri Lanka ODI World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

