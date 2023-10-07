BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Shakib stars as Afghanistan bowled out for 156

AFP Published October 7, 2023 Updated October 7, 2023 01:31pm
DHARAMSALA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan again proved a thorn in Afghanistan’s side at the World Cup as he sparked a batting collapse in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Afghanistan, who had been relatively well-placed at 47-1 and 112-2 after being sent into bat, lost their last eight wickets for 44 runs as they were dismissed for just 156 with more than 11 overs to spare.

Left-arm spinner Shakib, who in the corresponding World Cup fixture four years ago took 5-29 in Bangladesh’s 62-run win, claimed the opening two wickets on Saturday in a return of 3-30 in eight overs.

Shakib also had a good day in the field as captain, with his bowling changes soon producing wickets.

Fellow spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3-25 from nine overs as several Afghanistan batsmen gave their wickets away.

Only opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with 47, offered much in the way of resistance before, seemingly frustrated at the lack of support from the other end, he holed out off paceman Mustafizur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan in the covers.

Afghanistan’s plight was summed up when tailender Mujeeb Ur Rahman walked out to bat without wearing a box or athletic protector.

Brief scores: Afghanistan 156 in 37.2 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-25, Shakinb Al Hasan 3-30)

