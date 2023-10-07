BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh win toss, bowl against Afghanistan in World Cup

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2023 10:35am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHARAMSALA: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in the teams’ opening match of the World Cup at Dharamsala on Saturday.

“It’s a chasing ground and there should be some help for the seamers early on,” said star all-rounder Shakib at the toss.

“It’s exciting to represent your country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have got the team to perform well. It’s important to start well.”

Afghanistan are bidding for just their second win at the World Cup and first against a Test-match nation.

But they did defeat Bangladesh 2-1 in a one-day international series in July and with India now effectively their ‘home’ because of the security situation in Afghanistan, they are familiar with local conditions.

“We are excited about the World Cup in India,” said Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

“We have got a very good and well-prepared side this time. Some of our players have Indian Premier League experience.

“Even those who haven’t played the IPL know the conditions because India is our home. So that advantage is there.”

Teams

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Bangladesh ODI World Cup Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh win toss, bowl against Afghanistan in World Cup

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

COPHC chairman told: Govt committed to fast-tracking CPEC projects

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Import of used cars: Surge causing adverse impact on local auto sector

IK’s applications: IHC verdict expected in two to three days

Fresh medical report submitted to LHC: ‘Nawaz still feels chest pains’

Read more stories