DHARAMSALA: Bangladesh launched their World Cup campaign with a convincing six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Dharmsala on Saturday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 3-25 with his off-spin as Afghanistan were bowled out for just 156.

He then made 57 after being dropped twice, with Nojmul Hossain Shanto finishing on 59 not not out as Bangladesh won with more than 15 overs to spare.