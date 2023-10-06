BAFL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
Sports

Netherlands win toss, bowl against Pakistan

AFP Published 06 Oct, 2023 01:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: Netherlands sent Pakistan in to bat in their World Cup clash in Hyderabad on Friday after skipper Scott Edwards won the toss.

Pakistan picked two frontline spinners in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz alongside fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali.

De Leede hopes Dutch can tame Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi

The Netherlands, the only Associate side in the World Cup, have Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, and Saqib Zulfiqar as their spin options.

Teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Babar Azam Shadab Khan Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Netherlands VS PAKISTAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Oct 06, 2023 02:11pm
My money is on Netherlands to win......
reply Reply
XY Oct 06, 2023 03:58pm
Like all other matches in India...the winners are Indian bookie mafia...in any match any thing can happen...money will be the ultimate winner!
reply Reply

