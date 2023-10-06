Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in World Cup

HYDERABAD: Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs to open their World Cup campaign in Hyderabad on Friday, after half centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

De Leede hopes Dutch can tame Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shakeel and Rizwan both scored 68 runs to guide Pakistan to 286 all out in 49 overs with Bas de Leede grabbing 4-62.

The Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs with de Leede scoring 67.

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday:

------------------------------------------------- Pakistan ------------------------------------------------- Fakhar Zaman c and b van Beek 12 Imam-ul-Haq c Dutt b van Meekeren 15 Babar Azam c Zulfiqar b Ackermann 5 Mohammad Rizwan b de Leede 68 Saud Shakeel c Zulfiqar b Dutt 68 Iftikhar Ahmed c Edwards b de Leede 9 Mohammad Nawaz run out 39 Shadab Khan b de Leede 32 Hasan Ali lbw b de Leede 0 Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 13 Haris Rauf st Edwards b Ackermann 16 Extras (nb1, w8) 9 Total: (all out; 49 overs) 286 -------------------------------------------------

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Zaman), 2-34 (Azam), 3-38 (Haq), 4-158(Shakeel), 5-182 (Rizwan), 6-188 (Iftikhar), 7-252 (Shadab), 8-252 (Hasan), 9-267 (Nawaz), 10-286 (Rauf)

Bowling: Dutt 10-0-48-1 (w2), van Beek 6-0-30-1 (1w), Ackermann 8-1-39-2, van Meekeren 6-0-40-1 (w2), de Leede 9-0-62-4 (w3), van der Merwe 6-0-36-0 (1nb), Singh 2-0-16-0, Zulfiqar 2-0-15-0,

------------------------------------------------- Netherlands ------------------------------------------------- V. Singh c Zaman b Shadab 52 M. O'Dowd c Shaheen b Hasan 5 C. Ackermann b Iftikhar 17 B. de Leede b Nawaz 67 T. Nidamanuru c Zaman b Rauf 5 S. Edwards lbw b Rauf 0 S. Zulfiqar lbw b Shaheen 10 R. van der Merwe run out 4 L. van Beek not out 28 A. Dutt b Hasan 1 P. van Meekeren b Rauf 7 Extras: (w9) 9 Total: (all out, 41 overs) 205 -------------------------------------------------

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (O’Dowd), 2-50 (Ackermann), 3-120 (Singh), 4-133 (Nidamanuru), 5-133 (Edwards), 6-158 (Zulfiqar), 7-164 (de Leede), 8-176 (van der Merwe), 9-184 (Dutt), 10-205 (van Meekeren)

Bowling: Shaheen 7-0-37-1 (w2), Hasan 7-1-33-2 (4w), Rauf 9-0-43-3 (w2), Iftikhar 3-0-16-1, Nawaz 7-0-31-1, Shadab 8-0-45-1 (1w)

------------------------------------------------------ Result: Pakistan win by 81 runs Toss: Netherlands Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA) TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL) ------------------------------------------------------