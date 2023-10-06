BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in World Cup

AFP Published October 6, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs to open their World Cup campaign in Hyderabad on Friday, after half centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan.

De Leede hopes Dutch can tame Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shakeel and Rizwan both scored 68 runs to guide Pakistan to 286 all out in 49 overs with Bas de Leede grabbing 4-62.

The Netherlands were bowled out for 205 in 41 overs with de Leede scoring 67.

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between Pakistan and the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday:

-------------------------------------------------
	   Pakistan
-------------------------------------------------
	   Fakhar Zaman c and b van Beek        12
	   Imam-ul-Haq c Dutt b van Meekeren    15
	   Babar Azam c Zulfiqar b Ackermann     5
	   Mohammad Rizwan b de Leede           68
	   Saud Shakeel c Zulfiqar b Dutt       68
	   Iftikhar Ahmed c Edwards b de Leede   9
	   Mohammad Nawaz run out               39
	   Shadab Khan b de Leede               32
	   Hasan Ali lbw b de Leede              0
	   Shaheen Shah Afridi not out          13
	   Haris Rauf st Edwards b Ackermann    16
	   Extras (nb1, w8)                      9
	   Total: (all out; 49 overs)          286
-------------------------------------------------

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Zaman), 2-34 (Azam), 3-38 (Haq), 4-158(Shakeel), 5-182 (Rizwan), 6-188 (Iftikhar), 7-252 (Shadab), 8-252 (Hasan), 9-267 (Nawaz), 10-286 (Rauf)

Bowling: Dutt 10-0-48-1 (w2), van Beek 6-0-30-1 (1w), Ackermann 8-1-39-2, van Meekeren 6-0-40-1 (w2), de Leede 9-0-62-4 (w3), van der Merwe 6-0-36-0 (1nb), Singh 2-0-16-0, Zulfiqar 2-0-15-0,

-------------------------------------------------
	   Netherlands
-------------------------------------------------
	   V. Singh c Zaman b Shadab            52
	   M. O'Dowd c Shaheen b Hasan           5
	   C. Ackermann b Iftikhar              17
	   B. de Leede b Nawaz                  67
	   T. Nidamanuru c Zaman b Rauf          5
	   S. Edwards lbw b Rauf                 0
	   S. Zulfiqar lbw b Shaheen            10
	   R. van der Merwe run out              4
	   L. van Beek not out                  28
	   A. Dutt b Hasan                       1
	   P. van Meekeren b Rauf                7  
	   Extras: (w9)                          9
	   Total: (all out, 41 overs)          205
-------------------------------------------------

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (O’Dowd), 2-50 (Ackermann), 3-120 (Singh), 4-133 (Nidamanuru), 5-133 (Edwards), 6-158 (Zulfiqar), 7-164 (de Leede), 8-176 (van der Merwe), 9-184 (Dutt), 10-205 (van Meekeren)

Bowling: Shaheen 7-0-37-1 (w2), Hasan 7-1-33-2 (4w), Rauf 9-0-43-3 (w2), Iftikhar 3-0-16-1, Nawaz 7-0-31-1, Shadab 8-0-45-1 (1w)

------------------------------------------------------
Result: Pakistan win by 81 runs
Toss: Netherlands
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Adrian Holdstock (RSA) 
TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS) 
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL) 
------------------------------------------------------
Parvez Oct 06, 2023 02:11pm
My money is on Netherlands to win......
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
XY Oct 06, 2023 03:58pm
Like all other matches in India...the winners are Indian bookie mafia...in any match any thing can happen...money will be the ultimate winner!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fatima Oct 06, 2023 04:11pm
@XY, shame we are further down the corruption index across society
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
DBX Oct 06, 2023 05:15pm
@Fatima, Compliments of the compromised!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
DBX Oct 06, 2023 05:15pm
Paindoos have paindooized the entire country! No wonder the entire country is a mess!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
FoodFTht Oct 07, 2023 09:43am
@DBX, Indeed, a country of the paindoos, by the paindoos and for the paindoos...rest is history!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

