Dubai, Real Madrid sign ‘game-changing’ deal to bring ‘special fan moments and unique experiences’

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Spanish football club Real Madrid have signed a multi-year agreement that will bring “a range of exciting activations, special fan moments and unique experiences for Dubai and Real Madrid fans”.

“The newly formed alliance will equally serve as a powerhouse platform to create new growth opportunities for both institutions, and support Dubai’s ambitious plans as part of its recently announced Dubai Economic Agenda – D33,” DET said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that being at the forefront of global sports entertainment with the world’s greatest club “aligns perfectly” with Dubai’s plans to consolidate its position among the top three global cities.

Launching this October, the partnership encompasses both Real Madrid’s First Men and Women Football Teams, and brings a taste of Dubai to Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid’s stadium.

H.E. Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, formalised the partnership during an official ceremony at the legendary Sala de Juntas in Ciudad Real Madrid, in the presence of Jose Angel Sanchez, CEO of the club, and Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations.

Kazim said: “We are excited to begin our journey with Real Madrid as a global partner.”

“This game-changing collaboration between Dubai and the greatest club in the world is built upon a shared vision and values, where every achievement serves as motivation to pursue new heights.”

He added that the “strategic alliance will harness the strengths of a leading destination and the world’s most celebrated team, to reaffirm Dubai globally as the best city to visit, live, and work in.”

“Driven by our mutual dedication to excellence, leadership, talent, and innovation, we look forward to enjoy great success together, and showcasing Dubai and Real Madrid’s winning spirit to the world,” said Kazim.

Meanwhile, Emilio Butragueño described Dubai a destination that strives for excellence in all its entertainment offerings, which is a value shared by the Club. We are delighted to bring this exciting tourist destination to our millions of Madridistas around the world.“

The DET statement noted that the collaboration builds on a longstanding partnership that Emirates has cemented since 2011, as the airline is the club’s official main sponsor.

It also noted that the collaboration comes ahead of the upcoming Real Madrid themed-park, at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Last year in November, Real Madrid and Dubai Parks and Resorts inked an agreement for the launch of the first Real Madrid theme park in the Middle Eastl featuring a number of Real Madrid-related attractions, such as a museum, amusement rides and football skill games, as well as food and beverage outlets, and retail spaces selling official Real Madrid products.

The park is expected to be inaugurated in the Middle East in the final quarter of 2023.