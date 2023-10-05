BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
BIPL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 47.32 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (8.01%)
FABL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.72%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.19%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (12.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.13%)
OGDC 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
SSGC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By 53.1 (1.12%)
BR30 17,002 Increased By 153.8 (0.91%)
KSE100 47,468 Increased By 388.2 (0.82%)
KSE30 16,468 Increased By 123.2 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP

  • Central bank's statement comes after certain sections of the media, on basis of a statement given by a deputy governor SBP, imply as if bank deposits above Rs500,000 are unsafe
BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 02:37pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday rebuffed reports suggesting that bank deposits above Rs500,000 in the banking system are unsafe.

In a statement, the central bank said “certain sections of the media, on the basis of a statement given by Deputy Governor of SBP, Dr Inayat Hussain during the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, are implying as if bank deposits above Rs500,000 in the banking system in Pakistan are unsafe.”

“It is categorically stated that the deposits are safe owing to a sound banking system in Pakistan under a robust regulatory and supervisory framework of SBP.”

The rebuttal come after Dr Inayat Hussain said only deposits up to Rs0.5 million are protected by the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC), a subsidiary of the SBP, and that as per regulations, deposits above this amount are not protected if a bank goes bankrupt.

Responding to the remarks, which irked sentiments among the masses, the SBP said the banking system in Pakistan is sound and insurance cover of up to Rs500,000 for every depositor is an added layer of protection provided by the DPC.

It said the banking network in Pakistan is adequately capitalised, highly liquid and profitable with a low level of net non-performing loans, i.e. bad loans.

“The sector posted a strong profitability of Rs284 billion in first half of CY23, which is almost 125% higher than the first half of CY22,” it said.

“The higher earnings, in turn, also strengthened the capital of banks and the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the banking sector increased to 17.8% by end June 2023 compared to 16.1 percent as of end June 2022, substantially higher than SBP’s minimum regulatory requirement of 11.5 percent and international standard of 10.5 percent,” it added.

“With improvement in solvency buffers, the ability of the banking sector to withstand a set of severe shocks has further improved.”

“This is in line with the best international practices and global trends,” it said.

The central bank highlighted that deposit protection is one of the key elements of safety net used by supervisory authorities and deposit protection agencies around the world to provide protection to the depositors’ funds in the unlikely event of a bank failure.

“The amount insured by the DPC becomes immediately available to depositors in case a bank fails.

“Nevertheless, remaining amounts of the deposits are also recoverable as the troubled bank is resolved through a regulatory assisted process. Currently, 94% of the depositors are fully protected under the Deposit Protection Act of 2016.”

SBP State Bank of Pakistan Deposit Protection Corporation Dr Inayat Hussain DPC deposits Deposit Protection Act

Comments

1000 characters
KU Oct 05, 2023 01:16pm
Pathetic state of affairs and governance. This news is supposed to instill confidence in people? And we are not even touching upon foreign investment and remittances.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Oct 05, 2023 02:23pm
"the SBP said the banking system in Pakistan is sound and insurance cover of up to Rs500,000 for every depositor is another layer of protection provided by the DPC." Dr. Inayat Hussain is absolutely right in saying that only 5 lacs are protected. SBP is covering up by using jargon and stating that banking system is robust and sound, which it is not. Most banks are undercapitalised if their non performing loans are written down.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bank deposits in Pakistan are perfectly safe, clarifies SBP

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

Action against illegal immigrants not targeting any particular nationality: FO

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Read more stories