BAFL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.23%)
BIPL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
DFML 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.52%)
FABL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
FCCL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
HBL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.64%)
HUBC 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (9.6%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 31.54 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.09%)
OGDC 97.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.67%)
PIBTL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (4.68%)
PPL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
PRL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.03%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
UNITY 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,769 Increased By 35 (0.74%)
BR30 16,920 Increased By 71.9 (0.43%)
KSE100 47,342 Increased By 261.9 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,421 Increased By 76.2 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds from over 4-month low as US yields ease

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2023 09:33am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded from an over four-month low on Thursday as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks, with easing U.S. Treasury yields supporting sentiment.

The Nikkei was up 1.18% to 30,886.51 by the midday break, after falling to its lowest level since May 18 in the previous session. For the week, however, the index has lost 3% so far.

The broader Topix rose 1.44% to 2,250.93.

“Investors were prompted to buy back stocks after sharp declines in Japanese equities this week and U.S. Treasury yields eased,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“But they will be cautious about making active buying before confirming U.S. economic data such as payrolls report, which could set directions of U.S. yields.”

Japan’s Nikkei declines to over four-month low as US yields surge

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs overnight, after data showed that U.S. jobs growth was below economists’ expectations in September.

Investors are now cautiously awaiting the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 4.31% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei, while Tokyo Electron rose 1.55%.

Monex Group surged 17.89% to its daily limit high after Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo said it formed a capital tie-up with the fintech firm to build a new financial services business.

Japan Exchange Group, the operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, surged 5.38% to become the top performer on the Nikkei, followed by Aozora Bank, which rose 4.64%.

Daiwa Securities Group rose 4.43%, helping the brokerage sector climb 4.09%, making it the top performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes.

Nikkei 225 index Japan’s Nikkei share Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds from over 4-month low as US yields ease

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

Orders that may affect taxpayers: SC asks FBR to gazette, display on website

Jan-Jun 2024: PPRA allows PLL to buy 12 LNG spot cargoes

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

SECP revises Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

Read more stories