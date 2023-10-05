BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.41%)
BIPL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
BOP 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 47.20 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (7.74%)
FABL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.25%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.94%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (12.12%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.40 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.93%)
OGDC 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.56%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.17%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
PIOC 90.97 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (7.78%)
PPL 73.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.03%)
PRL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
SSGC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
UNITY 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By 50.2 (1.06%)
BR30 16,995 Increased By 146.4 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,427 Increased By 347.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,451 Increased By 106.5 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady after tanking in previous session

Reuters Published October 5, 2023 Updated October 5, 2023 01:38pm

LONDON: Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday after the previous session’s big losses, as an uncertain demand outlook held off any boost from an OPEC+ panel maintaining oil output cuts to keep a tight supply.

Brent crude oil futures rose slightly by 18 cents to $85.99 a barrel at 0818 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also crawled up 18 cents to $84.40.

Oil settled down more than $5 on Wednesday as a bleaker macroeconomic outlook and fuel demand destruction came into focus following a meeting of an OPEC+ panel, grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.

The OPEC+ ministerial panel made no changes to the group’s oil output policy, and Saudi Arabia said it would continue with a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2023, while Russia would keep a 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb until the end of December.

“We continue to see the market in deficit through the fourth quarter and the softer prices reduce the probability OPEC will ease supply constraints,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

On the downside, the euro zone economy probably shrank last quarter, according to a survey which showed demand fell in September at the fastest pace in almost three years as consumers reined in spending amid rising borrowing costs and prices.

The latest data also showed a sharp decline in U.S. gasoline demand. Finished motor gasoline supplied, a proxy for demand, fell last week to about 8 million bpd, its lowest since the start of this year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

“The three-month rally in crude oil prices has been riding on the narrative of tighter supply dynamics and resilient global economic conditions, so there is some discomfort for the bulls lately when the tailwinds were not as prominent as before,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Oil prices will struggle to push higher given the more uncertain demand outlook, along with weaker U.S. economic data released on Wednesday and a significant build in gasoline inventories, he added.

The U.S. services sector slowed in September as new orders fell to a nine-month low, though the pace remained consistent with expectations for solid economic growth in the third quarter.

Oil prices oil production oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady after tanking in previous session

First review under SBA becomes due: Ministries spurred into action

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers yet another gain against US dollar

50bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Afghanistan transit trade agreement: MoC allows transportation of goods already landed at Karachi

SIFC forum for fast-tracking sell-off process

Pakistani ecommerce logistics startup Rider looking to acquire BlueEx

‘Washing preparation’: FBR to charge 20pc import duty

Approval of new tariff for Kapco plant: Nepra in a fix

FBR asked to probe solar panel import scam

Read more stories