Japanese futures strengthen on high oil prices

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday after a substantial dip in the previous session amid rising oil prices, though a stronger yen and weak Asian shares limited gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 1.3 yen, or 0.6%, at 233.8 yen ($1.57) per kg as of 0200 GMT.

Oil rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, supported by tightening global crude supply ahead of a panel meeting of OPEC+ ministers.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The yen sat on the stronger side of 150 per dollar on Wednesday, after an unexpected surge in the previous session stoked speculation that Japanese authorities could have intervened to support the currency. The Japanese currency was last marginally lower at 149.17 per dollar in early Asia trade. A stronger yen makes assets denominated by the currency less affordable for overseas buyers.

Japan’s service activity in September expanded for the 13th month but at the slowest pace since the start of the year, a private survey showed, a worrying sign as the sector has been a key driver of economic growth amid weakness in manufacturing.

Asian stocks fell to a 11-month low on Wednesday after another piece of resilient U.S. economic data sent Treasury yields to fresh highs, while a sharp rise in the yen had traders speculating that Japanese authorities stepped into the market.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.51%.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 140.2 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.5%.

China’s financial markets are closed until Oct. 6 for the Golden Week holiday. Trading will resume on Oct. 9.