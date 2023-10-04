BAFL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.81%)
BIPL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
DGKC 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
FABL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.15%)
GGL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 93.55 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
HUBC 89.49 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
MLCF 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
OGDC 98.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
PIBTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
PIOC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PPL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PRL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 46.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.1%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 88.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.89%)
UNITY 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.8%)
BR100 4,731 Increased By 41.3 (0.88%)
BR30 16,820 Increased By 135.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323.1 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,344 Increased By 142.5 (0.88%)
Japanese futures strengthen on high oil prices

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 10:12am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday after a substantial dip in the previous session amid rising oil prices, though a stronger yen and weak Asian shares limited gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 1.3 yen, or 0.6%, at 233.8 yen ($1.57) per kg as of 0200 GMT.

Oil rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, supported by tightening global crude supply ahead of a panel meeting of OPEC+ ministers.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The yen sat on the stronger side of 150 per dollar on Wednesday, after an unexpected surge in the previous session stoked speculation that Japanese authorities could have intervened to support the currency. The Japanese currency was last marginally lower at 149.17 per dollar in early Asia trade. A stronger yen makes assets denominated by the currency less affordable for overseas buyers.

Japan’s service activity in September expanded for the 13th month but at the slowest pace since the start of the year, a private survey showed, a worrying sign as the sector has been a key driver of economic growth amid weakness in manufacturing.

Asian stocks fell to a 11-month low on Wednesday after another piece of resilient U.S. economic data sent Treasury yields to fresh highs, while a sharp rise in the yen had traders speculating that Japanese authorities stepped into the market.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.51%.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 140.2 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.5%.

China’s financial markets are closed until Oct. 6 for the Golden Week holiday. Trading will resume on Oct. 9.

