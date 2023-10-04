BAFL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
Australian shares touch near 11-month low on rate-hike jitters

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2023 09:26am

Australian shares hit near 11-month lows on Wednesday, dragged by financials and technology stocks, as investors digested U.S. data and domestic central bank’s commentary indicating future interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,896.8 by 2343 GMT, its lowest level since Nov. 7, 2022. The benchmark dropped 1.3% to hit its lowest level in more than six months on Tuesday.

Data in the U.S. showed openings unexpectedly increased in August, fuelling worries about a tight labor market ahead of Friday’s key U.S. monthly jobs report.

Separately, the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged during its meeting on Tuesday but signalled that further tightening would be required to bring inflation to target in a reasonable time frame.

Australian shares hit over six-month low on rate hike fears

Financials fell 0.6%, with the “big four” banks trading in the negative territory.

Technology stocks also toppled 1.3%, tracking declines in Wall Street peers overnight.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc fell 1.9%, while Xero slipped 1.8%.

Heavyweight Miners slipped 0.2%, with sector giant BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue skidding about 0.5%, each.

Energy stocks further weighed on the benchmark and slumped 0.1%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks rose 0.8%.

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources gained more than 0.6%, each.

TPG Telecom fell 2.2% to hit its lowest level since Aug. 1, after the telecoms major said its $4 billion fiber assets bid’s due diligence period had expired.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell over 1% to 11,114.9.

The country’s central bank is set to deliver interest rate decision later in the global day.

