Japanese futures retreat amid weak Asian shares, declining oil prices

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday after rising in the previous two sessions amid a dip in Asian shares and crude oil prices, though a weak yen limited losses.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was down 1.7 yen, or 0.7%, at 235.1 yen ($1.57) per kg as of 0200 GMT.

Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling to a three-week low in the previous session on a strengthening U.S. dollar and traders taking some money off the table from last quarter’s chunky gains.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened 0.48% lower.

The yen was last at 149.80 against the dollar, just off the overnight low of 149.88. A weaker yen makes assets denominated by the currency more affordable for overseas buyers.

More Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the prospect of an eventual exit from ultra-loose policy, a summary of opinions at their September meeting showed, sending 10-year government bond yields up to their highest in a decade.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 140.3 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.2%.

China’s financial markets are closed until Oct. 6 for the Golden Week holiday. Trading will resume on Oct. 9.