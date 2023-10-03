BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.91%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.17%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,682 Increased By 8.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,699 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By 80.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 16.3 (0.1%)
Japanese futures retreat amid weak Asian shares, declining oil prices

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 10:34am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday after rising in the previous two sessions amid a dip in Asian shares and crude oil prices, though a weak yen limited losses.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was down 1.7 yen, or 0.7%, at 235.1 yen ($1.57) per kg as of 0200 GMT.

Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling to a three-week low in the previous session on a strengthening U.S. dollar and traders taking some money off the table from last quarter’s chunky gains.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened 0.48% lower.

Japanese rubber futures lower on profit-taking ahead of China holiday

The yen was last at 149.80 against the dollar, just off the overnight low of 149.88. A weaker yen makes assets denominated by the currency more affordable for overseas buyers.

More Bank of Japan policymakers discussed the prospect of an eventual exit from ultra-loose policy, a summary of opinions at their September meeting showed, sending 10-year government bond yields up to their highest in a decade.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 140.3 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.2%.

China’s financial markets are closed until Oct. 6 for the Golden Week holiday. Trading will resume on Oct. 9.

Japanese rubber Rubber markets

