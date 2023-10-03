BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Palm inches higher after two sessions of losses

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 10:23am

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Tuesday after extending losses for a second session on Monday, when buyers in top market China put off purchases due to holidays.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.81%to 3,733 ringgit ($790.39) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% on a monthly basis in September after posting two consecutive monthly gains.

Fundamentals

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September were seen rising between 5.4% and 8.1%, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services data showed.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period, which kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 to 4,500 ringgit ($790-$960) per metric ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analyst said.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may rise into a range of 3,765-3,795 ringgit per metric ton, following its stabilisation around a support of 3,686 ringgit.

