BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking a dip in Asian peers on U.S. rate concerns, while persistent foreign selling also weighed on risk sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.31% at 19,567.40, as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.35% to 65,596.41.

Indian shares end higher as banks, metals gain amid global recovery