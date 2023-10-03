BAFL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Oil edges lower on strong US dollar, mixed supply cues

Reuters Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 02:54pm

LONDON: Oil prices slipped in early trade on Tuesday, after falling to a three-week low in the previous session, on a stronger U.S. dollar, rising U.S. bond yields and mixed supply signals.

Brent futures dipped 30 cents to $90.41 a barrel by 0849 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI), crept 18 cents lower to $88.64 per barrel. Earlier, prices had been down by about 1 percent.

“(Brent) crude oil prices slid to (around) $90 a barrel as rising US yields and a stronger US dollar dominated market sentiment,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.

“While supply remains tight, higher interest rates means expensive storage of inventories. This could lead to further destocking of oil inventories while increasing spot availability.”

The U.S. dollar on Monday rose to a 10-month high against a basket of major peers after the U.S. government avoided a partial shutdown and economic data fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer, which could slow economic growth.

Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could dampen oil demand.

Meanwhile, an announcement by Turkey’s energy minister that the country will restart operations this week on a pipeline from Iraq that has been suspended for about six months further weighed on prices.

“In theory, under the terms of the OPEC+ deal, production (outside the GCC) should remain flat over Q4. However, Iraq’s compliance has been somewhat spotty in the past and export levels should be expected to rise, assuming the pipeline resumes operations as planned,” BMI Research analysts said.

OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus Russia and other allies, is expected to keep its output settings unchanged when it meets on Wednesday, keeping supplies tight.

There could be an element of profit-taking ahead of the OPEC+ meeting after the strong rally since mid-August, or maybe economic fears are weighing, said Craig Erlam, OANDA analyst.

“The question now is whether…the recent shift in risk appetite will influence the outcome of the meeting.”

Saudi Arabia is likely to raise its November official selling price of Arab Light crude to Asia for the fifth straight month, according to a Reuters survey.

