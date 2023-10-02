BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points

BR Web Desk Published 02 Oct, 2023 11:25am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw positive sentiment as the benchmark KSE-100 Index was up with a gain of over 450 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 11:10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 46,695.71 level, an increase of 463.12 or 1%.

Buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and technology & communication trading in the green.

During the previous week, PSX remained under pressure as the investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions. The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 188.56 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 46,232.59.

However, despite the weekly decline, Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed double-digit growth of 12% in 3Q2023, as sentiments improved on the back of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Stand-By Agreement (SBA) secured in July, stable currency, and announcement of elections, said Topline Securities in a report released last week.

The index was up 11% in USD terms in 3Q2023.

Earlier, the brokerage house predicted that the bourse could potentially come close to the 50,000 level near the general elections, assuming there is a “smooth election process” and the IMF approves the next tranche of the Stand-By Arrangement in November.

“We believe the Pakistan market can potentially experience an 8-10% pre-election rally thereby, has the potential to reach near 50k assuming a smooth election process and the approval of the IMF tranche in November,” said Topline Securities.

Comments

