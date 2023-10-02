BAFL 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
BIPL 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
BOP 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
FABL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
HBL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.46%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
OGDC 97.93 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PIOC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.82%)
PPL 75.38 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (2%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.14%)
BR100 4,667 Increased By 40.9 (0.88%)
BR30 16,668 Increased By 99.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,584 Increased By 351.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,132 Increased By 142.8 (0.89%)
Oil prices steady as focus returns to supply outlook

Reuters Published October 2, 2023 Updated October 2, 2023 01:23pm

LONDON: Oil prices held steady on Monday after suffering losses at the end of last week, as investors’ focus returned to a tight global supply outlook while a last-minute deal that avoided a US government shutdown restored some risk appetite.

Brent December crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.18%, to $92.37 a barrel by 0802 GMT after falling 90 cents on Friday. Brent November futures settled 7 cents lower at $95.31 a barrel at the contract’s expiry on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 26 cents, or 0.29%, to $91.05 a barrel, after losing 92 cents on Friday.

Both benchmarks rallied nearly 30% in the third quarter on forecasts of a wide crude supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended additional supply cuts to the end of the year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, or OPEC+, is unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy when the panel called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets on Wednesday, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Cnergyico imports Pakistan’s first private-sector Russian crude cargo

“Oil prices started the week on a strong note amid supply concerns with no policy change by OPEC+ expected, while the avoidance of a US government shutdown over the weekend gave some relief,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading.

“Still, whether or not the market will rise further will depend on future demand trends,” he said Speaking at an event in Abu Dhabi on Monday, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said the group still sees “oil demand as quite resilient this year, as it was last year.”

While OPEC+ is not expected to change its output policy given the recent strength in the market, Saudi Arabia could start to ease its additional voluntary supply cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), said ING analysts in a note on Monday.

“The Saudis have said that there is still concern over Chinese demand. However, PMI data out over the weekend will provide some confidence.”

Official data on Saturday showed that China’s factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, adding to a run of indicators suggesting the world’s second-largest economy has begun to stabilise.

