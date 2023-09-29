At least 13 dead, several injured as blast jolts Balochistan’s Mastung

At least 13 people, including a police officer, lost their lives and several got injured in a massive explosion in Balochistan’s Mastung on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The police cordoned off the area after the explosion.

The deceased and injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. An emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

Some injured are also being shifted to Quetta hospitals.

Initial reports suggest the explosion took place near an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

Caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfraz Bugti in a statement condemned the “heinous attack” in Mastung.

“Attacking innocent people during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession is a terrible act. We’ll use all resources for rescue and relief operations, ensuring best medical care for the injured. We’re committed to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists,” he said.

Mastung Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is also among the dead, according to initial reports.

The death toll is feared to increase.

More to follow