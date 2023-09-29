BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Sep 29, 2023
Pakistan

At least 13 dead, several injured as blast jolts Balochistan’s Mastung

  • Initial reports suggest the explosion took place near an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession
BR Web Desk Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 29, 2023 01:28pm

At least 13 people, including a police officer, lost their lives and several got injured in a massive explosion in Balochistan’s Mastung on Friday, Aaj News reported.

The police cordoned off the area after the explosion.

The deceased and injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. An emergency has been imposed in the hospitals.

Some injured are also being shifted to Quetta hospitals.

Initial reports suggest the explosion took place near an Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession.

Caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfraz Bugti in a statement condemned the “heinous attack” in Mastung.

“Attacking innocent people during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession is a terrible act. We’ll use all resources for rescue and relief operations, ensuring best medical care for the injured. We’re committed to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorists,” he said.

Mastung Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is also among the dead, according to initial reports.

The death toll is feared to increase.

More to follow

Parvez Sep 29, 2023 12:02pm
American desperately at work both from inside and from outside....... putting a stop to BRI of China ( called CPEC in Pakistan )......but having faith in those who have taken an oath to defend Pakistan, I am sure this attempt will fail.
Tulukan Mairandi Sep 29, 2023 12:17pm
Apparently TTP and BLA have now teamed up. And what better way to celebrate than to blow up on the birthday of the messiah of peace. RIP to the victims. Establishment missing - making money
