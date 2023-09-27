BAFL 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
BOP 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.04%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
DGKC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.29%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
HBL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.16%)
HUBC 87.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.08%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.51%)
OGDC 98.20 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.22%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIOC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.33%)
PRL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.25%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Quake shakes Italy’s volcanic Campi Flegrei

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2023 03:18pm

ROME: A 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook Italy’s Campi Flegrei region west of Naples in the early hours Wednesday, scaring residents but causing no injuries or damage, according to the civil protection agency.

The Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) is a vast volcano, though it is flat rather than cone shaped. While less well-known than nearby Vesuvius, a recent increase in activity has rattled nerves.

The quake struck at 3:35 am (0135 GMT) at a depth of around three kilometres (nearly two miles), and was felt across much of Naples.

Morocco quake kills more than 1,000 people

Josi Gerardo Della Ragione, mayor of Bacoli, a coastal town on the outskirts of the southern Italian city, said it had been “the strongest of this long earthquake swarm… and among the longest”.

“We have always been living on a volcanic caldera,” he said, using the term for a large, cauldron-like hollow that forms after an eruption.

“We have to learn to live with this phase. Stay calm,” Della Ragione told locals in a social media message.

Half a million people live on the Campi Flegrei, which last spewed lava, ashes and rocks in 1538.

The volcano’s eruption 30,000 years ago is reported to have contributed to the extinction of Neanderthal man.

But Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said earlier this month that it believes the spike in activity could be caused by gas bubbling up, rather than magma, making “the probability of an eruption relatively low”.

earthquake Campi Flegrei Naples

Comments

1000 characters

Quake shakes Italy’s volcanic Campi Flegrei

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

After IB, Pemra also withdraws review petition against Faizabad sit-in case verdict

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Read more stories