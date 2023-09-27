BAFL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Starc, Maxwell back as Australia opt to bat against India

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2023 01:14pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAJKOT: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell returned Wednesday in their team’s bid for a consolation win against India in Wednesday’s third one-day international in Rajkot.

Skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against India after the tourists lost the first two of the three-match series ahead of next month’s World Cup in India.

Starc and Maxwell have recovered from their injuries as Australia look to end a five-match ODI losing streak.

Cummins, who missed the previous thrashing by 99 runs, is one of the five changes to the Australian XI.

Play resumes in second ODI between India and Australia

Captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli return to the Indian team, which has several players rested and a virus in the camp that forced Ishan Kishan out of the game.

In another big change, spinner Washington Sundar comes in for Ravichandran Ashwin as India eye their first-ever series sweep against Australia in the 50-over format.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

