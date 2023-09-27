At least 6 dead in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

At least 6 people, including two children and a woman, lost their lives in a rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot tehsil on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

According to initial details given by the local police, children had brought a rocket shell at home after they found it while playing on the ground. The shell exploded when people at the home tried to break it to sell into the market, initial reports suggest.

The police said further investigation was under way and an emergency has been declared at the Kandhkot Civil Hospital.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar took notice and asked the Inspector General of Sindh to provide a report regarding the incident.

He sought explanation about how the rocket launcher ended up there, and if any stock of weapons was being smuggled to the ‘kutcha’ areas.

The chief minister instructed the IG Sindh to provide a detailed report on how the rocket launcher was detonated, causing such significant damage.

More to follow!