PML-N assails interim interior minister for remarks on Nawaz’s arrest upon return

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday lashed out at Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti over his statement that Nawaz Sharif would be arrested from the airport if he was not granted bail from court.

“Not the interior ministry, but people will decide where Nawaz Sharif has to go from the airport on his return on October 21,” PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said in a statement issued on PML-N’s official account of X, formerly Twitter.

He termed the Bugti’s comments as “exceeding his jurisdiction”.

“Nawaz Sharif, as always, will fulfil the demands of the law in the courts,” the former interior minister added.

He claimed that the cases against the elder Sharif were fabricated, which was tantamount to “enmity with the country and the people”.

PML-N supremo is preparing for his return on October 21 after almost four years.

Nawaz was removed from premiership back in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him. He was granted permission to go abroad for medical treatment in November 2019. Since then, he has lived in “self-exile”.

In his appearance on a TV show on Monday, Sarfraz Bugti made remarks that Nawaz would be arrested from the airport if he was not granted bail from court.

The statement irked PML-N and the party leaders voiced fury over the interim interior minister’s statement.

Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed anger over the Bugti’s remarks.

“Mr Sarfaraz Bugti, speak as much as your political stature allows. It is neither your concern nor your decision where Nawaz Sharif chooses to go from the airport,” She wrote on X.

“Utilise your forces and preparations to provide security and safety to the people. This decision of where Nawaz Sharif goes on October 21 is between Nawaz Sharif and the people,” she added.

In response to the criticism from the PML-N, the interim interior minister said his remarks were taken “out of context”.

“My statement was given a political colour out of context. The caretaker government has no political agenda,” he said.

A statement from Bugti was also issued from the official X account of the Ministry of Interior.

“A significant portion of the Pakistani population is engaged in preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif. He will be treated according to the law upon his return. It is necessary to view matters outside of assumptions and speculations through the lens of reality. The caretaker government will work in line with its mandate,” it said.