Bangladesh opt to bat against New Zealand in third ODI

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first in the third one-day international against New Zealand at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

New Zealand are eyeing their first series win in Bangladesh in 15 years, having taken a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to their 86-run win in the second match on Saturday.

The first match was washed out by rain.

Bangladesh initially rested key players, but with the series at stake, they brought back stalwarts Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shoriful Islam.

Liton Das, who led in the first two matches, was rested while Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, and Mustafizur Rahman were left out.

New Zealand handed over an ODI debut to Dean Foxcroft for Chad Bowes, and brought Adam Milne for Kyle Jamieson in their two changes.

The match is last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on October 5.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson (capt), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Dean Foxcroft, Trent Boult, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Adam Milne.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Nitin Menon (IND)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)