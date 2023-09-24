BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia elect to bowl in second ODI against India

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2023 01:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

INDORE: Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against India in Indore on Sunday.

India, who are 1-0 up in the three-match series, made one change from the side that won the previous game in Mohali.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna came in for Jasprit Bumrah, who has gone to visit his family after being given a short break by the team management.

Pat Cummins was rested for Australia, giving the captaincy to Smith for the day-night game. The visitors also left out Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey were brought in, while an international debut was handed to left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

David Warner Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah INDIA VS AUSTRALIA ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Australia elect to bowl in second ODI against India

Economic stability top priority: PM

Policy rate kept unchanged on economic indicators: SBP official

COAS pledges unwavering support: Ministries tasked to prepare targeted economic revival plan

Pakistan, GCC agree to further strengthen their cooperation

Consistent policies mandatory: 60pc of economy outside the tax net: Ishrat

Second Ukraine wheat shipment reaches Turkiye: tracking sites

Fiscal consolidation: Ministries, divisions asked to strictly adhere to funds release strategy

Gohar for growth, industrial uplift

Duplex, packaging boards: Customs’ values revised

KPEC implementation: Progress moderately unsatisfactory: WB

Read more stories