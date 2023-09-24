Australia elect to bowl in second ODI against India

INDORE: Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second one-day international against India in Indore on Sunday.

India, who are 1-0 up in the three-match series, made one change from the side that won the previous game in Mohali.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna came in for Jasprit Bumrah, who has gone to visit his family after being given a short break by the team management.

Pat Cummins was rested for Australia, giving the captaincy to Smith for the day-night game. The visitors also left out Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis.

Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey were brought in, while an international debut was handed to left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)