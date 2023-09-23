BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand opt to bat against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2023 01:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Stand-in New Zealand captain Lockie Ferguson won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

The three-match series is currently level at 0-0 after the first encounter on Thursday was washed out by rain.

The Kiwis are looking to win their first ODI series in Bangladesh in 15 years, having lost all seven matches to the hosts in the last two series in 2010 and 2013.

The visitors fielded an unchanged side from the opening match while Bangladesh brought in two changes, replacing injured Tanzid Hasan Sakib with Hasan Mahmud and handing Khaled Ahmed his debut for wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

The third ODI will be held at the same ground on September 26.

The series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on October 5.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Khaled Ahmed.

New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson (capt), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (SA), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Lockie Ferguson Dhaka’s Sher e Bangla National Stadium

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand opt to bat against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Closed industrial units: Minister advocates payment of power bills in instalments

Cipher case: IHC to hear Imran’s bail plea on Monday

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Economic model ‘flops’: Poverty hits 39.4pc mark, say World Bank officials

Ministries, divisions asked to expedite CPEC projects

US says it expects India to work with Canada on murder case

Customs’ values on import of lubricating oils increased

Matiari DC writes to NTDC MD: Chinese working on CPEC project living in insecure conditions?

Finance Minister launches ‘Centralized Gateway Platform’

Establishment & Regulations: SECP notifies amendments to Non-Banking Finance Cos Rules

Read more stories