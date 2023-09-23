New Zealand opt to bat against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

DHAKA: Stand-in New Zealand captain Lockie Ferguson won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

The three-match series is currently level at 0-0 after the first encounter on Thursday was washed out by rain.

The Kiwis are looking to win their first ODI series in Bangladesh in 15 years, having lost all seven matches to the hosts in the last two series in 2010 and 2013.

The visitors fielded an unchanged side from the opening match while Bangladesh brought in two changes, replacing injured Tanzid Hasan Sakib with Hasan Mahmud and handing Khaled Ahmed his debut for wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

The third ODI will be held at the same ground on September 26.

The series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on October 5.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Khaled Ahmed.

New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson (capt), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (SA), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)