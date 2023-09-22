India win toss, bowl first in 1st Australia ODI

MOHALI: India won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in the first one-day international in Mohali on Friday.

KL Rahul will lead India in two of the three ODIs in the series, with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested ahead of the World Cup, which begins next month.

India’s veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the ODI side, with selectors considering alternatives if left-arm spinner Axar Patel fails to recover in time for the World Cup.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who returns after a wrist injury, announced an ODI debut for Matthew Short, who was added to the squad after an injury to Travis Head.

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Kumar Dharmasena

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath