BAFL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
BIPL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
DGKC 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.78%)
FABL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.91%)
FCCL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.42%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
PAEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.88%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 84.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.5%)
PPL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.45%)
PRL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.62%)
SSGC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.33%)
UNITY 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.58%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up as Russia fuel export ban stokes supply fears

Reuters Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 03:32pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday as renewed global supply concerns from Russia’s fuel export ban counteracted demand fears driven by macroeconomic headwinds and high interest rates.

Brent futures were up 52 cents, or 0.56%, at $93.82 a barrel by 0933 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures rose by 73 cents, or 0.81%, to $90.36 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were on track for a small weekly drop after gaining more than 10% in the previous three weeks amid concerns about tight global supply as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) maintain production cuts.

“Trading remained choppy amid a tug-of-war between supply fears that were reinforced by a Russian ban on fuel exports and worries over slower demand due to tighter monetary policies in the United States and Europe,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

Russia’s Transneft suspended deliveries of diesel to the key Baltic and Black Sea terminals of Primorsk and Novorossiysk on Friday, state media agency Tass said.

Russia temporarily banned exports of gasoline and diesel to all countries outside a circle of four ex-Soviet states with immediate effect to stabilise the domestic fuel market, the government said on Thursday.

But macroeconomic headwinds continue to weigh on oil demand sentiment.

“It is signals on the demand side that are mainly likely to affect oil prices in the short term,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

The euro zone economy is likely to contract in the third quarter, according to Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data released on Friday.

A contraction in UK economic activity deepened further in September compared to August, additional PMI data showed.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday maintained interest rates, but stiffened its hawkish stance, buoying fears that higher rates could dampen economic growth.

Slump in SocGen, ECB policymakers’ hawkish tone weigh on European stocks

HSBC on Friday raised its Brent price forecast to $90 a barrel for the fourth quarter and $82.50 for 2024 due to record Chinese demand and a prediction that Saudi Arabia’s voluntary production cuts will stay in place until the second quarter of 2024.

European Central Bank Brent crude oil price WTI crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices edge up as Russia fuel export ban stokes supply fears

Caretaker PM Kakar looks to attract US investment on sidelines of UNGA

Open-market: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA session today

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

Saudi crown prince says he does not care about ‘sportswashing’ claims

Canada’s Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence

Read more stories