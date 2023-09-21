BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
Sep 21, 2023
Bangladesh opt to bowl against New Zealand in first ODI

AFP Published 21 Sep, 2023 01:10pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Stand-in Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl Thursday in the first one-day international of the three-match series against New Zealand at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The Kiwis are looking to win their first ODI series in Bangladesh in 15 years, having lost all seven matches to the hosts in the last two series in 2010 and 2013.

Lockie Ferguson is leading the Kiwis, who have included only five members of their World Cup squad – the captain himself, fellow pacer Trent Boult, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, spinner Ish Sodhi, and batsman Will Young.

Bangladesh call up Anamul as Liton out of Asia Cup

Bangladesh also rested several key players, including regular captain Shakib Al Hasan, and recalled senior campaigner Mahmudullah Riyad and former captain Tamim Iqbal among others.

The second and third ODIs will be held at the same ground on September 23 and 26.

The series will be the last for both teams before the World Cup starts in neighbouring India on October 5.

Bangladesh: Liton Das (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim

New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson (capt), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

